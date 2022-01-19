Rena L. Myeroff (nee Luben), 82, passed away on Jan. 12, 2022. Beloved wife of Michael. Cherished mother of Jeri (Marty) Sanders, Marla (Elliott) Stein, and Frank (Lori). Loving grandmother of Julie Sanders, Lindsay (Andrew) Spellman, Brandon Larkey, Melanie and Danny. Great-grandmother of Leon.
Rena was a lover of animals, rescued many, and worked with German Shepherd Rescue of Northern Ohio for many years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sanctuary for Senior Dogs, 4860 Broadview Road, Cleveland, OH 44109.
Private services were held.