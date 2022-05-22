Barbara Morse Myers, beloved wife of the late Dieter Myers. Loving mother of Alys Myers, Chet (Justine Deutsch) Myers and the late Richard (Cynthia) Myers. Devoted grandmother of Rayna Myers and Brandon Myers. Dear sister of Cathy Mendelson (nee Morse), Judy Rutsky (nee Morse) and the late Joel Morse. Devoted daughter of the late Ethyl Morse and the late Walter Morse.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. June 12 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Family will receive friends following the service until 4 p.m. June 12 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
Friends who wish may contribute in Barbara's memory to the Cleveland International Piano Competition, the Cleveland Orchestra Women's Committee or The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.