It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dr. Malcolm Maisel Myers, beloved husband, father and grandfather, who passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2023, at the age of 89.
Malcolm will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his love of life, his devotion to the profession of podiatry and his delightful sense of humor. Mal left an indelible mark on his family, friends, medical associates and patients.
Malcolm was a devoted husband to Barbara, his beloved wife and best friend of 51 years. Malcolm and Barbara were inseparable, their bond only growing stronger as they lived life together. Malcolm was the beloved father of Tracy Myers-Namur and Chuck Myers, cherished father-in-law of Jaime Namur and Jessica Myers, and adored grandfather of Sam, Ben, Josh, Sophie and Ziggy.
As a father, Malcolm was a guiding light to Chuck and Tracy, instilling in them the importance of integrity, honesty and fiscal prudence. He was a wonderful father-in-law to Jessica and Jaime, always supporting them, encouraging them, and loving them like his own children. Mal was a role model to his grandchildren, who called him Papa. Papa loved to joke around with them, while at the same time reminding them to make good choices and “take the right road.” His legacy lives on through the values he imparted on his family, and we will forever be grateful for the profound influence he had on our lives.
Malcolm was born on Feb. 11, 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Harry Maisel and Margarette Myers (nee Kusenitz). Harry passed away when Malcolm was eight years old, and he was later adopted by Dr. Charles Myers, his mother’s second husband, whom he viewed as a beloved second father and professional mentor. Malcolm grew up in Cleveland Heights, surrounded by a large and loving family. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, The Ohio State University and the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. Professionally, Malcolm was known for his integrity, cheerful personality, skill as a surgeon and passionate advocacy of the profession.
Malcolm retired in 1996 and moved to Boynton Beach, Fla., with Barbara. Mal loved his years of retirement and filled his days with shooting, fishing, playing poker with friends, and creating his beautiful 3D art. He was a proud Mason and Shriner and loved attending meetings and being part of those communities. Mal also valued philanthropy and prioritized donating to Jewish causes. He was a proud defender of the State of Israel. As we remember the life he lived, we also remember the ways he made our world a brighter and more cheerful place.
Funeral services were held Sept. 11 at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach.
To honor Malcolm’s memory, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, in honor of Sinai Health Center, where he lived the last 2½ years of his life.
May Malcolm’s memory be a blessing.