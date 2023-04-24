Rosalyn “Roz” Myers (nee Spector) died after a long fight with Alzheimers on April 23, 2023.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1943. In her early days, she lived in Springfield and Youngstown until her family settled in Shaker Heights. She is survived by her daughters, Jenny Wexler (nee Myers) and Lana Myers-Kravitz; her grandchildren, Ryan Benjamin and Alyssa Nicole; and her brother, Gerald (Dale) Spector.
Roz was a very strong lady who had a great sense of humor, fun, and shared her love with all who were lucky enough to have her in their lives. She loved all animals, especially her cats, who will be happy to see her. Roz loved her children and grandchildren with all of her heart and would do anything for them. She was extremely loved by her family and there will be a great void in their lives. She will be missed by all.
Jenny will be sitting shiva from 4 to 8 p.m. April 25 and April 26 at her house (730 Esther Road, Highland Heights). There will be a celebration of life at 10 a.m. May 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to Maltz Hospice House of Beachwood or The Alzheimer’s Association of Cleveland.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.