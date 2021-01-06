Ruth Lois Myers, 85, of Highland Heights, passed away Jan. 1, 2021. Ruth was born Feb. 14, 1935, in Cleveland. She was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Beloved wife of the late Elliot H. Myers; devoted mother of Rochelle Myers and Allan Myers; dear sister of the late Dr. Norman Goldston; cherished sister-in-law of Phyllis Goldston; loving aunt of Jonathan Goldston and Nancy Goldston Knight.
Private graveside services for family only were held at Bet Olam Cemetery (Park Synagogue section).
Family requests no visitation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Myers family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.