Muriel Nachman passed away Jan. 10, 2023, at the age of 85.
Muriel was the mother of Bruce Nachman, Charles Nachman (Cheryl Wolkoff) and Elizabeth Nachman. Devoted grandmother of Greg (Jackie) Nachman, Rachel (Seth) Weinstein and Geoffrey Noss, and great-grandmother of Emmet and Mackenzie. Dear sister of Sunny Moss.
Muriel grew up on Lee Road in a house across from the Shaker Heights City Hall which is now the Shaker Heights Police Station. Her parents were Gertrude K. and Sidney H. Moss. She matriculated through the Shaker Heights school system and attended Flora Stone Mather College beginning in 1951.
Her parents were members of The Euclid Avenue Temple and the chief Rabbi was Barnett Brickner. During her Sunday School period in her life, she won the Bondi Competition Award and frequently recited her speech during her many married years. And she was very proud of that achievement.
She met David Nachman when she was 15, a sophomore at Shaker High. David was going to enter Lehigh University in the fall of 1951, and David and Muriel began to date. Muriel was a popular young person and although David was serious, Muriel was dating other young college men. They married in December 1955 and recently celebrated their 67th anniversary.
Muriel enjoyed learning and studying American decorative arts including furniture paintings, etc. She also developed a love for the China trade especially Chinese export porcelain. She and David were members of the American Furniture Collectors, part of the Western Reserve Historical Society and the Cleveland chapter of the Decorative Arts Trust. David and Muriel began collecting antiques and it was a mutual love for 60 plus years.
She was a mother to her three children with local PTA duties in the Shaker Schools. Joined the Shaker Historical Museum and operated the Shaker Historical Museum gift shop for 15 plus years. Muriel was very devoted to giving back to the community her whole life. She volunteered at Bellefaire Jewish Children’s Bureau and was a devoted volunteer at The Gathering Place. As matriarch of her family, she was the “go to” family member for advice and suggestions. She had a large sphere of friends including her “Monday Bridge” group that operated for over 20 years. She loved her dear friends.
She and David loved to entertain and Muriel had the gift of “openness and sincerity” towards friends that was a very rare quality.
She left a void in everyone’s life, with her love of family and friends that will be missed.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami at 22401 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood. Family will receive friends following services until 4 p.m. Jan. 13 at Suburban Temple.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, Cleveland Museum of Art or The Gathering Place.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.