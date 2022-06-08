Marsha H. Nacht, of South Euclid, passed away on June 7, 2022, at the age of 80. Marsha was born in Cleveland on June 9, daughter of Benjamin and Gertrude Newman. Marsha made her home in South Euclid with her husband Edward and children, Michael, Mark and Stacy. A graduate of Cleveland Heights High School. Marsha liked to draw, enjoyed speed walking, dancing and loved music, especially “Elvis.” Marsha was a very loving & caring wife and mother and always wanting to help others.
Besides her parents, Marsha joins her husband of 45 years, Edward; son, Michael; and brothers, Jerome and Herbert Newman. Marsha is survived by her son, Mark (Eileen) Nacht of Pepper Pike; daughter Stacy (Scott) York of North Royalton; grandchildren, Tanner Noar and Ashley York; nephew and nieces, Stephen Newman, Janis Newman, Jody Newman, David Newman, James Nacht, Martha Spanner and David Nacht.
Graveside services will be held at noon June 10 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon, officiated by Rabbi Moshe Gancz. Family will receive guests after the graveside service until 5 p.m. June 10, from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. June 12, and from 5 to 9 p.m. June 13 at the home of Mark and Eileen Nacht, 32715 Creekside Drive in Pepper Pike.
Memorial contributions can be made in Marsha’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/?form=alz_donate, or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals (clevelandjewishfunerals.com).