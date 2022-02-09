Fred Naddle, beloved husband of the late Harriet (nee Jacobson); devoted father of William “Bill” Naddle (deceased); dear friend of Arlene and Sherry Cutler, Chris and Noelle Scheuer, Len and his YMCA family.
He was in the first graduating class from the Bronx School of Science. Fred graduated from City College of New York Business School. He was a merchandising buyer for the Higbee Co., traveling all over the country. Fred was a adjunct faculty teacher at Myers University in the business department. He volunteered at the Hope Lodge. He was in the Army during World War II.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. No visitation.
Contributions are suggested to The Hope Lodge or Hillcrest YMCA in Fred's memory.
