Nadler, Milton

Milton Nadler beloved husband of the late Edith (nee Hartman); loving father of Larrie (Amy) Nadler, Heidi (Michael) Leichner and the late Harvey Nadler; devoted grandfather of Barry (Carolyn) Nadler, Lindsey (Sam) Friedman, Dana (Jason) Green and Jaclyn (Justin) Gafford; great-grandfather of Peyton, Sydney, Devin, Grant and Claire; dear brother of the late Jeannette.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. May 1 at the Bet Olam Cemetery (Chagrin and Richmond Rd). (Masonic services at 1:45 p.m.) Family will receive friends at the residence of Heidi and Michael Leichner 28750 S. Woodland Road in Pepper Pike, May 1 following services until 8:30 p.m.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Menorah Park Foundation. Beginning May 2nd, family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at YouTube (under search enter Milton Nadler Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.