Carl Nash of South Euclid, passed away on July 5, 2020, at age 89. Son of the late Max and Ida Nash, he was born Jan. 5, 1931, and grew up in Cleveland.
After graduating from Glenville High School, he attended Ohio University, where he joined Phi Sigma Delta and graduated as a journalist. He worked at NEA Service and American Greetings in their public relations department.
He attended the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, graduating in 1960, and was a practicing attorney for 60 years. He also served as an acting judge in the South Euclid Municipal Court.
Carl was a devoted family man, much loved by his wife, children and grandchildren. He was known for his kind nature, fair-mindedness and practical advice. He was for many years an active skier and ski instructor, and an ardent fan of the Indians, Browns and Cavaliers.
He was preceded in death by his son, Russell (Linda) and his siblings, Frieda Stockfish, Harry Nash and Gloria Friedman. He leaves his cherished wife of 65 years, Jean (Kahn); his beloved children, Amy Nash and Joel (Tomme) Nash; grandchildren, Jake (Eve) Melchert, Erika Woodrum, Scott Woodrum, Heather (Scott) Banchek, Lindsay (Sean) Manion and Jessica Nash; and five great-grandchildren.
He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of Carl’s life is being planned for a later date when everyone may attend.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Nash family at bkbmc.com.