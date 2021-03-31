Jeffrey S. Nathanson, 78, of Delray Beach, Fla., passed away on March 21, 2021.
Born Nov. 24, 1942, in Cleveland to Arnold and Ruth Nathanson. Jeffrey graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1961. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine arts and a minor in advertising. His passion for business and finance was evident in the many years he spent as a stockbroker in the Cleveland area.
He will be remembered for the great love he had for his family and his beloved wife of 39 years, Paula. His children and his grandchildren brought him so much joy. Jeffrey had a kind soul and left an impression on everyone he met. He was a people person, and loved being surrounded by friends and family. His laugh and warm smile will forever be missed by all that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Paula (nee Wolf); children, Avery (Jill) Nathanson, Matt (Nicole) Nathanson, Craig (Lori) Nathanson, Halle (Joe) Dusseau, and Ryan (Jennifer) Friedberg. He will also be forever remembered by his grandchildren, Evan Nathanson, Pete and Nora Dusseau, Sam Nathanson, and Chace and Carter Friedberg.
A small celebration of his life took place virtually April 1 at Temple Bethel in Boca Raton, Fla.
Donations can be made in Jeffrey’s memory to The American Diabetes Association or Temple Bethel in Boca Raton.