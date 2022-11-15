Rosalind R. Nathanson (nee Bernzweig), beloved wife of the late Alec J. Nathanson, passed away Nov. 11, 2022. Loving mother of Pamela Zitron (Jacob Gallun), Linda (John) Bailey and the late Susan (Don) Zitron Woods. Devoted grandmother of Dayna Bailey. Dear sister of the late Sonia Reichenstein, Evelyn Levine, Sam Bernzweig and Raymond Bernzweig. Loving aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Friends who wish may contribute to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Friends who are unable to attend the service can view a livestream at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 by visiting bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Rosalind Nathanson and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.