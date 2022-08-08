Bernard M. Neckrich “Bernie”, of Lyndhurst, was born April 19, 1928, and passed away on Aug. 4, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine “Gerri” (nee Gardner); devoted father of Helene (George) Bernstein and Betsy (Richard) Stovsky; Poppa/Pop-pop of Brooke (Eric) Rosenblatt, Ian (Alyssa) Lampl, Katie (Matt) Porath and Brian (Isabel) Stovsky; great-Pop-pop to Sari, Ezra, Gabriella, Elizabeth, Juliette and Benjamin; dear brother of David Neckrich (deceased).
Bernard was a steel man – working at US Steel and Republic Steel, and served as executive vice president at McLouth Steel in Detroit, Michigan. After retirement he served as a consultant to many steel companies. He had a passion for golf and Penn State, and was known as a devoted husband, advisor, listener, and cheerleader to his family.
Graveside services will be held at noon Aug. 12 at Bet Olam Cemetery, 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood. Family will receive friends at Mayfield Country Club, 1545 Sheridan Road in South Euclid, immediately after services until 7 p.m. Aug. 12 only.
Contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve (hospicewr.org) or Penn State (raise.psu.edu/).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.