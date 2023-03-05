Shirley Nehamkin, loving sister to Anita (Marvin) Sicherman; cherished aunt to Laurel Musick (Eddie) Bloom, Amy (Bob) Finkenthal and Jeff (Debbie) Hirsch; adored great-aunt to Brandon Musick, Brett Musick, Jake Finkenthal, Molly Finkenthal, Shannon (Jake) Fetherolf, Lexi Hirsch and Joey Hirsch; and great-great-aunt to Layla Musick; and long time cherished companion of the late Hank Wojda, passed away March 3, 2023.
Shirley loved all of the family dogs. Shirley also was a big fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers and would never miss a Cavs game on TV.
Services to celebrate her life will be held at noon March 7 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. The family will receive immediately following services at the home of Laurel and Eddie Bloom, 25300 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
Contributions are suggested to either the Vinney Palliative Care and Hospice, 1 David Myers Pkwy, Beachwood, OH 44122, or The PKD Foundation, NE Ohio Chapter, P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187.
