Bill Neides, born June 15, 1931, in Cleveland, passed away April 2, 2022.
Beloved husband of Ruth D. Neides (Abramovitz); the son of Lena and Harry Neides; brother of Betty Neides Katz (William Katz). Bill was the loving father of Pamela Neides, Herbert Neides (Marylena) and Cynthia Neides (Robert Nealon); adoring grandfather (Hoppa) of Samantha Neides (Thomas Rhodes), Sarah Neides, Noah Neides and Mateo Nealon; and great-grandfather (the Original Hoppa) to Tommy Rhodes V.
Bill cherished his time with his family, particularly with his grandchildren truly appreciating each of them as individuals seeing their unique potential and finding ways to articulate their special qualities. Bill cast his embrace to include many as ancillary sons and daughters. They know who they are and how he felt about them. A veteran, Bill was a Corporal in the U.S. Army working with Foods of Animal Origin.
During kindergarten, before moving to the Heights, Bill met Ruthie Abramovitz at Patrick Henry School. Though in later years she was at Glenville and he at Cleveland Heights High School, they began dating. When asked why she went out with him, Ruth said that he would call well in advance and book her Saturday nights before anyone else could. They married in 1953 and remained so for 62 years until her death in 2015. Their marriage was steeped in commitment to family and was surrounded by deep, lifelong friendships with other couples. They themselves were the best of friends.
After Ruth’s death, Bill was blessed to have connected with Barbara Spevack with whom he has shared these past six years. Bill adored and admired Barbara and felt safe and loved by her. She was at his side until the end. Bill’s family feels the same admiration and gratitude for the joy Barbara brought to Bill’s life.
Bill was a creative, curious soul in constant search of problems to solve. He delighted in his expansive antique car collection, always tweaking, streamlining, improving, polishing, showing, etc. Bringing home awards from car shows near and far, Bill’s Packards were his greatest source of achievement in the realm of this passion. More-so however was the enjoyment he got from driving these cars down country roads away from modern freeways. His hands firm on the wheel, the hum and heft of the ride took him back in time. Bill’s destination on these rides was usually a place he could meet with other enthusiasts or willing passengers.
Clifton Steel Company, launched in 1971, was the manifestation of Bill’s innovative talent and strategic thinking. Under Bill’s leadership as founder and president, the company evolved to provide niche products to industrial markets. Clifton Steel existed and grew as a family business with support from Ruth and later with invaluable innovation of Bill’s son, Herb. Bill was deeply proud of the direction and success of his legacy under Herb’s ownership.
Finally, Bill Neides was the innovator, creator, and propagator of what is known in the family as “The Long Good-Neides”. He comes by this lengthy obituary honestly in the spirit of The Long Good-Neides - none of his family really wanting to leave or say goodbye.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. April 6 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery. To view service real time, go to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1649028651176310.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and vulnerable family members, the Neides family will receive relatives and close friends only following burial from 4 to 7 p.m. April 6, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 7 at the residence of Herb and Mary Neides, 1860 Surrey Place in Gates Mills. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations in Bill’s memory be made to: Friends of Fairmount Temple / Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122 (fairmounttemple.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.