Martin Neiditz beloved husband of the late Aral Mae (nee Meisel). Loving father of Marcy Lee Neiditz and Eric Richard(Rick) Neiditz. Dear brother of the late Florence Robins and Nanette Shaw, and brother in law of Rita (Robert) Krasny. Cherished Uncle of Jonathon, Tova, Peter and Andrew Krasny, Elyse Kellert, David Schwartzenfeld, Lauren Gordon and Lawrence Robins.
Family graveside services will be held Thursday, Dec. 24, 9:30 a.m. at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence. A celebration of Marty’s life will happen when it is safe.
Friends may view the service beginning Friday, Dec. 25 at You Tube (enter Martin Neiditz Funeral Service.)
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bkbmc.com for the Neiditz family.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish National Fund.