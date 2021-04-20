Margie Neidus, 92, passed away April 19, 2021. Born in Cleveland to the late Harry and Bessie Potter (nee Pollack), Margie attended Glenville High School. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. She is the sister of Audrey Lashley (Irving, deceased) and preceded in death by brother, Marvin (Ruth, deceased). Loving mother of Stuart (Sally) of Gates Mills, Shelley Magden (Mikey, deceased) of Highland Heights and William Neidus (deceased). Much loved grandmother of Jessica (Tom) Bernot, Whitney (David) Swaney, Lindsey Neidus, Kathryn Neidus (Eric) Bak. She was the much- adored great grandmother of Barrett, Johnny and Owen Bernot; Sophia and Benjamin Bak; Trey and June Swaney. Loving grandmother-in-law to Harley Magden (Beth) and Aaron (Sara) Magden and great-grandmother-in-law to Shira, Talia, Marcie and Brooke Magden. Wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Margie loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing mahjong, whipping up a quick poem to celebrate a birthday or anniversary, and launching out on a Thursday in search of that special garage sale purchase. She loved to play games and made sure to pass her frequent winning candy bars to others. And she was never one to miss an opportunity to attend the jewelry making classes and took great pride in her creations which she gave to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. They will serve as great remembrances of “Grammy” as she was called by her grandchildren.
She delighted in talking about how proud she was in the accomplishments of her family and relished in the opportunity to show the pictures she always carried with her. She was an amazing, funny lady with a real zest for life. She will be missed by many.
Private funeral services will be held on April 22 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon. No visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions are suggested to Maltz Hospice, 1 David Meyers Parkway, Beachwood, OH 44122, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.
Friends are invited to view the service beginning April 23 on YouTube (enter Margie Neidus Funeral Service).