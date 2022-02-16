Anita Barbara Nelson (nee Nissel), beloved wife of the late Ronald D. Nelson. Devoted sister of Sherry (Kermit Shumard) Wilson. Adored daughter of the late Clara and Harry Nissel. Cherished cousin and friend to many.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Interment is at Lake View Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the Nelson residence following services and interment until 6 p.m. Feb. 18.
Friends who wish may contribute to ORT or the charity of their choice.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Anita B. Nelson, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.