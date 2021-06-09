Ruth Newborn (nee Scharf), 98, of Charlotte, N.C., passed away June 4, 2021.
Born in Cleveland on Feb. 13, 1923, Ruth is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Hank) Bachman of Charlotte; grandchildren, Steven (Shawn) Keller of Waxhaw, N.C., Casey (Matthew) Shore of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Jeremy Keller of Cleveland; and great-grandchildren, Scott Keller, Sophia Keller, Sawyer Keller, Brittany Shore and Matthew Shore. She was predeceased by her husband, Hyman Newborn; and parents, Samuel and Rose Gerber Scharf; and son, Bruce Newborn.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.