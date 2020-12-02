Abraham (Abe) Newman, 76, of Beachwood passed away Nov. 28, 2020.
Abe was born Oct. 17, 1944, in Cleveland. Beloved husband for 53 years of Sondra “Sandi” Newman (nee Blackman). Devoted father of Tracy Walkin, Matthew Newman and Jessica (Michael) Yagour. Loving and proud “papa” of Samantha, Nicholas and Sydney Walkin, Dylan Newman, and Andrew, Lucas and Olivia Yagour. Cherished uncle, brother-in-law and special cousin to Lisa and Jan Kriwinsky, Marcy Ravdin and Bonnie West.
He will be dearly and forever loved and missed.
The family requests no visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions in Abe’s memory are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice.