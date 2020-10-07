Albert L. Newman, a Cleveland native, passed away June 7, 2020, in Delray Beach, Fla. He was 93.
Born on Oct. 20, 1926, to Aron and Getel Newman (deceased), he had two older sisters, Florence Newman Maier and Mary Newman Moss (now both deceased). Albert married Adelle Lang in 195l. Together they had three children (Laura, Linda and David). After Adelle passed away in 1962, Albert raised their three children while working full time. In 1966, he married Barbara Weitzman, who also had three children (Michael, JoAnne and Brian). He had six beloved grandchildren in his later years – Anna, Ben, Greg, Ryan, Marina and Ade. In the late 1990’s, Barbara and Albert moved to Delray Beach, Fla. Barbara passed away in 2005.
A graduate of John Adams High School, Albert entered the U.S. Army during World War II. He served in the Pacific and earned a number promotions and medals. After the war, he earned a degree in art at Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University) and then enrolled in the Institute of Design in Chicago (now Illinois Institute of Technology) to study industrial design. At the Institute of Design, his faculty members included professors who had been renowned Bauhaus artists. In fact, the Institute of Design was often referred to as the New Bauhaus.
His career in industrial design and invention resulted in
24 patents. In Cleveland he worked for Reliance Electric, White Motors, Harris Seybold and other firms. He also worked for Booz, Allen, Hamilton as a consultant in industrial design. He continued his career in New Jersey with Singer Corporation and Lightolier. Albert was also an accomplished cartoonist having had his work published in various Army publications and elsewhere. Always amusing friends and family with his cartoons and wit, he was still drawing up until the week he passed.
In retirement, Albert wrote and illustrated two books of cartoons. He was also president of the Florida Society of Inventors. A lifelong singer, he was a member of a men’s chorus.
More than anything, Albert loved his family. He was an optimist who had great hope for the future. He leaves behind not only a legacy of love and kindness, but also of humor and creativity for his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.