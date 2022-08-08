Barbara Folph Newman, born June 3, 1939, in Cleveland. Daughter of Jane and Ellis Folph; dear sister of Richard (Stephanie) Folph; wife of almost 30 years to Neil; beloved mother of Cindy (Mark) McCarty, Andrew (Veronica) and Lori Lucente; and devoted grandmother of Lindsay, Michael, Joey and Jordan.
Barbara graduated from Shaker Heights High School having made lifelong friends. She stayed home to raise her children. She also made many good friends over the years, celebrating many milestones. Barbara was a dedicated volunteer at Hillcrest Hospital and National Council for Jewish Women.
Barbara enjoyed golfing at Oakwood Country Club. She was an avid reader, played mahjong, enjoyed knitting and made many scarves for those in need.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at Mayfield Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Chapter. Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.