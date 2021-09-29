Charlotte Fain Newman, 90, was born in Mexico City on June 24, 1931, the daughter of Ben and Rose Fain. She died in Naples, Fla., on Sept. 25, 2021.
Charlotte was a loving, doting wife to Gary G. Newman for 68 years. Loving sister to Madeline Roberts (deceased), and Sondra Cristal. The best mother to Kim (deceased), Brad (Sue), Keith (deceased) (Alessandra) and Tracy (Rob) Myers.
Charlotte and Gary are blessed with 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, she loved and was loved by many nieces and nephews as well.
Charlotte was a woman of grace and style. She was an avid bridge player, world traveler and loved boating, golfing and long walks on the boardwalk by the Gulf of Mexico. Charlotte mostly loved anything and everything that had to do with her loving family. Charlotte was the ultimate hostess and party girl. She was full of pride, joy and the source of so much laughter.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Charlotte F. Newman to the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute, Lymphoma. Gifts may be sent to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655, or made online at giving.clevelandclinic.org. (Please include the name of the deceased in the memo section on the check.)
There will be a private memorial service in Cleveland at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at fullernaples.com.