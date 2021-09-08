Gilda Newman (nee Stone), age 92, of University Heights, passed away Sept. 7, 2021. Gilda was born March 11, 1929, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Beloved wife of Louis Newman; devoted mother of Roberta (Ted) Kulber, Howard (Mary Beth Llorens) Newman of Eugene, Ore., and Sherah (Martin Benade) Newman; loving grandmother of Rachel Kulber, Matthew Kulber (Tanya Cruz), Taj Newman, Erich Schafermeyer, Anna Benade (Patrick Burke) and Alyssa Benade; cherished great-grandmother of Tahlia Kulber and Miriam Burke; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Celia Stone; dear sister of the late Albert Stone.
Gilda had a distinguished 25-year career as a school psychologist for Cleveland Metropolitan School District, including founding and leading the first preschool program of its kind for disabled children. During her tenure, Gilda mentored many interns and trainees. To honor her work, her colleagues at Cleveland Association of School Psychologists named her “School Psychologist of the Year.”
Gilda had many varied interests including a love of travel, the fine arts, books, and the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle. Her wit and wisdom will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Masks and vaccinations required.
To view this service on Sept. 10 (or anytime afterwards) please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1631039919135247.
Burial will take place following services at Lake View Cemetery, 12316 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 only at the Newman residence, 3861 Washington Blvd. in University Heights. Vaccinations required.
Contributions in Gilda’s memory (in lieu of flowers) are suggested to the American Civil Liberties Union and/or The Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Newman family.