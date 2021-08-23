Gloria B. Newman (nee Blaushild), beloved wife of the late Richard A. Newman. Loving mother of Dale (Carol) Newman, Sheryl Butler and the late Steven (Nadia) Newman. Devoted grandmother of Alan Newman, Seth (Sarah) Butler and Matt Butler. Great-grandmother of Aliza and Ari. Dear sister of Jay (Ruthe Stone) Blaushild and the late Donald Blaushild and Renee Betz. Cherished aunt.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood. Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning Aug. 26 by going to YouTube and enter Gloria B. Newman Funeral Service.
Family will receive friends following services until 7 p.m. Aug. 25; and from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 at the residence of Sheryl Butler, 2452 Richmond Road in Beachwood. Vaccinated persons only.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Vinney Hospice and Palliative Care, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.