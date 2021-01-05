Joseph H. “Joe” Newman, 92, died Jan. 3, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy Kramer Newman; the loving father of Deborah of Santa Fe, David (Fernanda) of Greenville, N.C., and Mark (Ellen) Newman of Great Neck, N.Y.; and loving stepfather of Pamela Deutschman of Spokane, Wash., Dr. Douglas (Elizabeth) Deutschman of San Diego and Cindi (Jose) Deutschman-Ruiz of Bay Village.
Joe was a unique grandfather to Sophia and Sabra Mwaura, Michael and Alex Newman, Ariel Newman (a”h), Zachary and Abrianna (deceased) Deutschman, Chris and Molly Deutschman, and Gabriel and Elijah Deutschman-Ruiz. He was the big brother of the late Barry (Jean, deceased) Newman, and dear uncle of Suzanne Newman, Cathy Gildesgame, and David Blumberg. He was the cherished, loving companion of Carol Marshall.
A native New Yorker, Joe graduated from The Bronx High School of Science and Bethany College (West Virginia). After serving in the Korean Conflict as a non-combat corporal, he earned a master’s degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Business (NYC). Joe’s 36-year career in business-to-business advertising earned him the respect of many people, and he was awarded the Media Man of the Year Award four times by the Business/Professional Advertising Association – NY Chapter. After his fourth win, the organization combined the award with another area so that others could be recognized.
Joe moved to Northeast Ohio to marry Nancy in 1990. Their 15-year, loving marriage ended when Nancy died of cancer in 2005. Joe and Nancy doted on all their grandchildren from afar, and Joe continued keeping up with all of them over the years. He encouraged several of them to stay in touch with each other by publishing a grandchildren’s newsletter several times a year and distributed it to many family members and friends.
He met Carol Marshall at Torah study, and a license plate was instrumental in his inviting her to the zoo for a first date. Partnering with her for 15 years was Joe’s reward, his equivalent to winning the lottery twice.
An active member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel, he served on the Board of Trustees and the Finance Committee. He volunteered at The Gathering Place, served on the Mayfield Heights Tax Incentive Review Council and the Mayor’s Community Council, and was the Mayor’s resident representative on the Euclid Creek Watershed Council’s Public Information/Public Education Committee. He enjoyed his involvement in these efforts and was recognized as a Volunteer of the Year by The Temple-Tifereth Israel and Cuyahoga Soil and Water Conservation District.
Those who wish may contribute to The Temple-Tifereth Israel or to Hospice of the Western Reserve.