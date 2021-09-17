Keith Wayne Newman passed away in New York City on Sept. 7, 2021, following a valiant battle with cancer. He left a legacy of dignity and bravery that will forever be an inspiration. Throughout his illness he continued to engage with the world, to care for his family, to listen and act with love and compassion. He will be missed every day.
Keith had many accomplishments, including his law career which began at Cravath, Swaine & Moore in New York after receiving his JD/MBA from the University of Texas. In 1996, he left corporate law to join GE, culminating in his role as vice president and general counsel, from which he retired in 2019. At GE, Keith had the opportunity to live in multiple states and European capitals, an experience which enabled his love of family, travel and work.
Keith was an exceptional friend. He was a great listener and had a unique ability to make his family, his colleagues, or anyone who crossed his path feel seen and accepted. From his early life in Cleveland, through college at Vanderbilt University, graduate school and at GE, he kept making new friends every step of the way. No matter where he lived, he stayed in touch long before social media made it easy. He made all his friends feel like they were his best friend.
Keith was an explorer who had a passion for traveling, whether on foot, bike, camel, boat or plane. Yet the biggest silver lining of the last 18 months was for Keith to be home, sharing laughter, music and vigorous debates with his loving family. That time was a gift which his family will forever cherish.
Keith leaves his beloved wife of almost 22 years, Alessandra von Planta Newman; and children, Kevin (Jessica) Baldwin, Kyle, Talya and Benjamin; and grandchildren, Jonathan and Ethan Baldwin. Keith is also survived by his parents, Charlotte and Gary Newman; brother, Brad (Sue); sister, Tracy (Rob Myers); and his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Keith was predeceased by his sister, Kim.
Keith had looked forward to a time in retirement where he could give back to a world which had given him so much.
In honor of that, the family requests that any donations be made to the S. Michael Loveman/Kim Newman Cancer Fund at University Hospitals in Cleveland (UHGiving.org).