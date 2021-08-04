Neil G. Newman, beloved husband of the late Marilyn (nee Hammer). Loving father of Cindy (Mark) McCarty, Andrew (Veronica) Newman and Lori Lucente. Devoted grandfather of Lindsay Raab, Michael Raab, Joey Lucente and Jordan Lucente. Dear step-father of Rona Kleiman, Cary Hodous and David Hodous. Cherished brother of Gary (Charlotte) Newman and the late Rodger Newman.
Private family services were held. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 8 at the residence, 140 Fox Hollow Dr., #202. Mayfield Heights.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to caregivers Kathleen, Marian and Kristi. Friends who wish may contribute to the Mandel Jewish Community Center or the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.