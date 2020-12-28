Ruth E. Newman (nee Moritz) beloved wife of the late Robert J. Newman. Loving mother of Susan (Mitchell) Stern and Steven (Janet) Newman. Devoted grandmother of Beth (Michael) Sim, Stephanie Stern, David Stern, Jacqueline (Timothy Warner) Newman-Warner and Sam (Janelle) Newman. Great grandmother of Eddie and Molly. Dear sister of the late Manny Moritz. Cherished aunt of Marilyn Elam.
Family graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 29 at the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic the family requests no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Kemper House Memory Care Fund 407 Golfview Ln. Highland Heights, OH. 44143., Hospice of the Western Reserve 300 E. 185th St. Cleveland, OH. 44109 and Temple Israel Ner Tamid 1732 Lander Rd. Mayfield Heights, OH. 44124.
Friends may view the service beginning Wednesday, December 30 at YouTube (enter Ruth Newman Funeral Service).