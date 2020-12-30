Ruth E. Newman (nee Moritz), 95, of Highland Heights, died Dec. 27, 2020.
Ruth was born on Sept. 8, 1925, in Cleveland to Harry and Anna Moritz (nee Schultz). She was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and earned a degree in English and art studies from Western Reserve University, School of Art. In 1980, Ruth returned to school at Cuyahoga Community College and earned an associates degree in accounting.
Ruth was a professional photographer and an owner of Char Mor Studios with her best friend Carol Norton (nee Charpie). She also worked for Character Art Studio, hand coloring photographic prints and retouching negatives.
Ruth was a member of Temple Israel Ner Tamid. She also belonged to Hadassah, ORT, Forest City Hebrew Benevolent Association and multiple couples clubs with her late husband, Bob. Starting in 1963, Ruth found a hobby in entering and winning hundreds of contests through radio, television and the newspaper.
Ruth was dedicated to her husband, and to her children and their spouses. She earned an A++ for her love and devotion to her grandkids. While she did not have the chance to get to know her great-grandchildren well, given the opportunity, she would have embraced them with lots of love and devotion.
Ruth was the loving wife of 64 years to the late Robert J. Newman; devoted mother of Susan C. Stern (Mitch) of Beachwood and Steven H. Newman (Janet) of Pepper Pike; dear sister of the late Manuel Moritz; loving grandmother of Beth (Michael), Stephanie, David, Jackie (Tim) and Sam (Janelle); adored great-grandmother of Eddie Warner and Molly Newman.
Funeral services were held at Mount Olive Cemetery on Dec. 29.
Contributions in Ruth’s memory can be made to Kemper House Memory Care Fund, 407 Golfview Lane, Highland Heights, OH 44143; Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110; or Temple Israel Ner Tamid, 1732 Lander Road, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124.