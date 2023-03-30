Molly Tesler Nicholas passed away on March 30, 2023, at Menorah Park nursing home after an extended illness. She was born in Cleveland on Sept. 24, 1947, to Nathan and Zita (nee Shafran) Tesler who predeceased her.
Molly was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School as well as Jane Addams School of Nursing where she earned her LPN degree. A long-time nurse at the Veterans Administration hospital in Cleveland, it was there that she met her loving husband, Melvin (Nick) Nicholas, whom she lost in 2014. She is survived by stepdaughters Janine Brown and Melrissa Knight. Among her closest surviving family are cousins Harry and Marcy Tesler, Dr. Robert Shafran (Dr. Susan Knell), Dr. Barbara (nee Shafran) and Dr. William Wieder, David and Susan Antine, and their children and grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved aunt Gloria (John, deceased) Shafran.
Molly was a lifelong and dedicated caregiver, both professionally and within her personal life, providing valuable years-long support to her parents, mother- and sister-in law, grandparents Abe and Dora Shafran, and most devotedly to her husband during his last years. She was beloved among her friends, many of whom are nurses and other health care professionals, as well as neighbors, whom she was always ready to assist with grocery shopping, transportation and companionship.
Molly was an only child but grew up in the company of numerous cousins from both sides of the family and childhood friends who remain close to this day. She will be missed.
Molly’s family is grateful for the wonderful care that she received at Menorah Park where she resided for most of her last year and to the staff at Vinney Hospice during her last weeks.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. March 31 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights.
Contributions in memory of Molly are suggested to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry (kosherfb.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Nicholas family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.