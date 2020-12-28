Roslyn Nigoff (nee Vanemden), age 93, of Mayfield Heights, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020. Roslyn was born August 21, 1927 in Cleveland.
Beloved wife of the late Albert Nigoff; devoted mother of Jeff (Su) Nigoff of Michigan, Barry Nigoff and Richard (Catherine) Nigoff; loving grandmother of Mindy (Brian Berk) Kairis and Scott Nigoff; cherished great-grandmother of Estella and Max.
Roslyn worked for the Jewish War Veterans in Cleveland and was Past President of the Jewish War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary. She was a long-time volunteer for Jewish Family Services and other social agencies in Cleveland.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Zion Memorial Park (Jewish War Veterans section), 5461 Northfield Rd., Bedford Hts, OH on Tuesday, December 29 at 11 a.m. Those in attendance must wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Due to COVID-19 the family requests no visitation at the home. They look forward to a celebration of Roslyn’s life this coming summer.
Contributions are suggested to Jewish Family Services of Cleveland.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Nigoff family.
Arrangements through Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel (216) 932-7900.