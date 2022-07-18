David Nittskoff, beloved husband of Thelma Silver (Loren, Dahlia and Rosie Novick); devoted brother of Earl Nittskoff (Sandy Beksa White); dearest uncle of Nicole and Jonathan; adored great-uncle; dear cousin and friend to so many.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. July 18 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
The family will be observing shiva all week at the residence, 24525 Penshurst Drive in Beachwood.
Contributions are suggested to a charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.