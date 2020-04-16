Marlene M. Novasel (nee Marks) passed away peacefully April 12, 2020, at her home in Naples, Fla., at the age of 88.
Marlene was born in Cleveland on Feb. 3, 1932, and graduated from Shaker Heights High School. She was a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel when she lived in Cleveland.
She and her beloved husband, Howard, who preceded her in death, moved to Naples in 1995. Marlene was the dear mother of Richard (Patricia) Bruder, Ronald (Kimberly) Bruder, Stephen (Lindsey) Bruder, Scott (Lisa) Bruder, and stepmother of Barry (Julie) Novasel, and Robert (Sue) Novasel. She was the devoted grandmother of Jeremy (deceased), Rachel, Hannah, Emma, Taylor and Bailey Bruder, Erin (Brian) Steele, Kylie (Seth) Urban, and Molly Novasel, and great-grandmother to Jack Steele, and Jaden and Harmony Vicha.
Marlene was the past president of Mount Sinai Auxiliary and Beechmont Women’s Association, and was a life member of NCJW, Brandeis University Women’s committee, Menorah Park and Montefiore. She and Howard were past members of Beechmont Country Club in Orange and Wyndemere Country Club in Naples.
She loved playing bridge, golf and cooking for her family.
“Remember, it was not the body you loved... it was the unique and precious spirit that dwelled within.”
The family is most appreciative for the care, kindness and loving compassion provided to her by her wonderful doctors, nurses, caregivers and local friends over the last several years.
She will be interred at the Palm Royale Cemetery & Mausoleum in Naples, beside her loving husband, Howard. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to your favorite charity.