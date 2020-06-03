David J. Novinc, 65 of Cleveland, passed away May 25, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Cleveland, David was born to Joseph Arthur and Ann Novinc on Jan. 29, 1955. After graduating from Charles F. Brush High School, David studied criminal justice at Lakeland Community College. Following college, he served as lieutenant police officer in University Heights for 33 years and was a police officer with ArcelorMittal for six years.
A member of FOP Lodge 087, David is survived by his wife of 31 years, Stephanie Novinc (nee Hersch); children, Natalie (Ron) Foster, Alex Novinc, Hannah Novinc and Maxie Novinc; grandchildren, Quinn and Ellie Foster; and brother, Dale (Nancy) Novinc. He was also a brother-in-law and uncle. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Ann, and Stephanie’s parents, Marvin and Marilyn Hersch.
A celebration of life will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. June 27 at the residence, 1980 Columbus Road, Cleveland, OH 44113.
Donations in loving memory can be made to curesarcoma.org or the Hospice of the Western Reserve.