Elaine Nussbaum (nee Sukenik), 97, of Delray Beach, Fla., passed away on May 12, 2023.
A resident of Cleveland for more than 80 years, Elaine was born on Feb. 26, 1926, in Cleveland to Nettie and Abe Sukenik. Elaine graduated from John Adams High School, and received a bachelor’s degree in education from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree in social work from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University).
Elaine was a teacher and social worker by trade, and was a loving homemaker. She enjoyed tennis, golf, bridge and mahjong. She was a member of Fairmount Temple and was an active member of its Sisterhood. She was also very involved in Hadassah and volunteered at Menorah Park.
Elaine is survived by her children, Janet (Allan) Sussberg of Delray Beach, Rita (Jeff) Adler of Winter Park, Fla., and Michael (Sue) Nussbaum of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Joshua and Drew Sussberg, Danielle Adler, Alexandra Toccin, Jackie Sigler and Rachel Appel; great-grandchildren, Jake Sussberg, Ryan Sussberg, Brandon Sussberg, Mia Sussberg, Violet Sussberg, Devon Adler, Jordan Adler, Logan Fitzgerald, Liv Toccin, Jack Toccin, Penelope Sigler and Stuart Sigler; and brother, Will (Jan) Sukenik of Pepper Pike. Elaine was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Fritz Nussbaum.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. May 17 at Bet Olam Cemetery (Park Synagogue section) in Beachwood. The family will receive visitors from 2:30 to 5 p.m. May 17 at Beechmont Country Club.
Donations in memory of Elaine can be made to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple or Palm Beach Vitas Healthcare in Boynton Beach, Fla.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.