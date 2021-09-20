Joan F. Nutkin (nee Herman), beloved wife of the late Dr. David Nutkin. Loving mother of Shari (Mike) Albert, Amy (Jay) Goldberg and Lisa Nutkin. Devoted grandmother of Lindsay Albert, Brett (Kellen) Albert-Gorman, Steven Goldberg and Cara Goldberg. Dear sister of the late Gerald and Donald Herman.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Family and friends unable to attend the service can view it beginning Monday evening on YouTube (search “Joan F. Nutkin Funeral Service”). Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation at the residence. Friends who wish may contribute to the NCJW/Cleveland chapter – 26055 Emery Rd., Suite L, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128 or Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple – 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122. Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.