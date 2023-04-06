Nyer, Paula

Paula Nyer passed away March 31, 2023, at Menorah Park after an extended illness. She was born in Cleveland on July 31, 1944, to Sophie Freidberg and Arvin Nyer, who predeceased her.
Paula was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and later became a licensed practical nurse. She worked as a nurse at Euclid Hospital, Hattie Larlham and Montefiore. Paula is survived by her sister Helene (Al) Weissberg; daughters, Debbie (Mayer) Greene, Kimi (Harry) Newmark, Jaime (Beryl) Sugar and Samantha (Andrew) Khaleel. She was a proud grandmother to Ari (Shaina), Mushka (Isser), Rivka (Dovi), Shaya (Leah), Simi (Levi), Rocheli, Yehuda, Mendel, Yossi (Danielle), Tony (Gracie), Rachel, Mendy, Shaul, Rosie, Shaina (Yisroel), Hannah, Naomi, Alexandra and Thomas. She was blessed to also have many great-grandchildren. Paula also had a special relationship with her niece, Meredi.
Paula’s passion for her Jewish heritage and spirituality was truly inspirational. Her unwavering faith and dedication to her beliefs was evident to all who knew her.
A graveside funeral was held April 2 at Mount Sinai Cemetery.
Contributions are suggested to Chabad of Cleveland.
Arrangements under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals.