John Patrick O’Brien, beloved husband of Dr. Ellen Casper, passed away Nov. 26, 2022.
Loving father of Jake O’Brien, Conor (Kelly) O’Brien and Dan (Lucy) O’Brien. Devoted grandfather of George, Mairin, Beckham and Quinn. Dear brother of Kathy (Warren) Carter, Margaret O’Brien and Dennis (Diana) O’Brien. Cherished son of Joseph and the late Hedwick. Adored companion of Jersey and Guinness.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Gathering Place (info@touchedbycancer.org)
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.