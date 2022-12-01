Donna Marie O’Bryon-Coates, of Las Vegas and formerly of Cleveland Heights, passed away Nov 24, 2022.
Beloved wife of the late Greg Coates. Cherished daughter of Rosemarie Zimmerman Sciortino and the late George Zimmerman. Dear sister of Carole (Bart) Bookatz, Phillip (Cyndie) O’Bryon, Mallory (Gary) Koznick and I. Daniel Zimmerman. Adored aunt and great-aunt.
Services were held in Las Vegas. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to any animal shelter or animal adoption program.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.