Paula Seltzer Ockner, born April 26, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pa. Beloved daughter of Mollie (nee Libshitz) and Dr. Samuel P. Seltzer; devoted mother of Dr. Lee (Rebecca) Ockner, Dr. Samuel Ockner, Benjamin (Hynda) Ockner and Dr. Daniel (Karen) Ockner; cherished grandmother of Max, Noah, Jamie, Rachel, Claire, Jacob, and Charlie.
Paula was predeceased by her adoring husband of 57 years, Stephen A. Ockner, M.D., with whom she happily traveled the world supporting his tours of duty with the U.S. Air Force and with the Cleveland Orchestra as its tour physician.
She was an avid reader, a collector of glass, ceramics, aluminum, and pottery (about which she authored several books), a devotee of politics, a community volunteer, an educator, and a faithful friend and confidant. Paula’s passion, mental acuity, rapier wit, and indomitable spirit helped her endure the heartache of Stephen’s Alzheimer’s disease and challenge after challenge to her physical health.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. March 6 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery (JWV section).
Family will receive friends following interment from 2 to 5 p.m. March 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. March 7 and from noon to 3 p.m. March 8 at the home of Benjamin and Hynda Ockner, 24139 Duffield Road in Shaker Heights.
Contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, the American Cancer Society or the Judson Foundation.