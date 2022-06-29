Joyce Arlene Oppenheimer (nee Leubitz), age 78, passed away June 28, 2022.
Joyce was a lifelong resident of Akron. She graduated from the University of Akron with a degree in education. Joyce distinguished herself as a dedicated educator in the Akron Public Schools, Hillel Academy and Old Trail School for many years before returning to the University of Akron, earning a RN, BSN. She was inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society of Nursing.
Joyce was employed by Akron General Medical Center where she earned the Nursing Scholarship Award. Joyce was employed by Marycrest and the Sisters of the Good Shepherd. She subsequently became an RN case manager with AseraCare Hospice. She received the Distinguished Spirit of Nursing Award during her career. Her passions displayed themselves in many forms, including her original artwork, calligraphy, creative family albums, gardening and volunteer efforts, which reflected her compassion and love of life. She was a lifelong member of Beth El Congregation in Akron and was also a member of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike.
Joyce was the devoted wife of the late Martin Oppenheimer of Queens, N.Y., for 55 years. She met her soulmate at the University of Akron and then began their loving life together. She was preceded in death by her parents Blanche and Nathan Leubitz. Joyce was the loving mother of daughters Dr. Michelle Oppenheimer Eisenberg of Houston, Texas, Bonnie (Larry) Zeichner of Aurora and son, Kenneth (Emily) of Akron. Joyce was a beloved grandmother to eight grandchildren: Jacob, Gabriel, Jayden, Evelyn, Juliya, Clayton, Aryana and Mayson. Joyce was a loving sister to Cantor Martin Leubitz (Lisa Kasdin), Barry Leubitz and the late Phyllis Leubitz Teichman. She was a loving aunt to Alana Teichman Frezel (David) and Kayla, Ari, Daniel and Benjamin Leubitz. Her love also included many extended family members, friends and neighbors.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. June 30 at Beth El Synagogue, 750 White Pond Drive in Akron, followed by burial at Anshe Sfard Cemetery, 310 Swartz Road. The family will be receiving shiva visitors following the service until 7 p.m. June 30, with minyan at 6 p.m.; from noon to 3 p.m. July 1, with minyan at 1 p.m.; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 3 and July 4, with minyan at noon. All shiva will be held at the Oppenheimer residence, 1021 Arborway Drive in Akron.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the entire staff of the Cleveland Clinic for the compassionate care they provided.
In lieu of other remembrances, the family suggests donations to the Taussig Cancer Center at Cleveland Clinic or the synagogue of your choice.