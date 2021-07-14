Martin Oppenheimer, 77, passed away July 11, 2021.
Born in New York City until moving to Akron in 1962, Martin received his Bachelor of Science degree and a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Akron. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong resident of Akron for the past 60 years. He was a member, past president and board member of Beth El Congregation in Akron. He was also a member of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Mr. Oppenheimer was a senior marketing manager at Babcock & Wilcox for 26 years. He also served as mathematics instructor at the University of Akron and Kent State University. In addition, he served proudly as a volunteer counselor at Service Core of Retired Executives (SCORE) and board member of The American Heart Association.
Marty was predeceased by his parents Doris and Siegfried Oppenheimer. He was the devoted husband of Joyce Oppenheimer of Akron for 55 years. Father of daughters, Dr. Michelle Oppenheimer Eisenberg and Bonnie (Larry) Zeichner, and son, Kenneth (Emily) Oppenheimer. Grandfather of seven grandchildren: Jacob, Gabriel, Jayden, Evelyn, Juliya, Clayton and Aryana. Mr. Oppenheimer was the brother of Irene (Stan) Wiener and Linda (Richard) Durst; brother-in-law to Cantor Martin (Lisa) Leubitz, Barry Leubitz and the late Phyllis Leubitz Teichman; and uncle to Brian (Robyne) Durst, the late Jonathan Pfeffer, Alana Teichman (David) Frezel and Kayla, Ari, Benjamin and Daniel Leubitz.
Funeral services were held July 12 at Beth El Congregation in Akron, followed by burial at Anshe Sfard Cemetery.
Shiva will continue through July 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Oppenheimer residence. Contact the family for more information.
In lieu of other remembrances, the family suggests donations to the Taussig Cancer Center at Cleveland Clinic, the Vasculitis Foundation or the synagogue of your choice.