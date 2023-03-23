Lenore F. Oscar (nee Goodman), beloved wife of the late Nathan ”Nate” Oscar, passed away March 3, 2023.
Loving mother of Gail Parker and Sharon Oscar. Dear sister of the late Maury Goodman, Phyllis Nutkin and Mildred Ludwig. Cherished aunt.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. March 24 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Chesterland Memorial Park.
Family will receive friends following services until 7 p.m. March 24, and from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. March 26 at the residence, 440-20 White Tail Drive in Aurora.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Nathan and Lenore Oscar Education Fund, c/o B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124, The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alzfdn.org) or Rescue Village (rescuevillage.org).
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 1 p.m. March 24 on bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Lenore Oscar, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream and click on join live stream.
Friends who are unable to view the service can view a recording beginning March 26 on YouTube, under search and enter Lenore Oscar Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.