Dorothy Oshuns (nee Meyhall) beloved wife of the late Morris. Loving mother of Peggy Isquick and Laurie Oshuns-Bruell. Devoted grandmother of David (Debbie Kang) Isquick, Dr. Sarah (Connie Wang) Isquick, Frederique Bruell, Remi Bruell and Julian Bruell. Great-grandmother of Jonah Isquick. Cherished aunt.
Private family services Oct. 27 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment Zion Memorial Park. Family and friends who wish to view the service at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27 can go to bkbmc.com, select obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Dorothy Oshuns, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family requests no visitation due to the pandemic.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Montefiore Auxiliary or the Vinney Hospice and Palliative Care of Menorah Park, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.
A celebration of her life will be held at a time to be announced.