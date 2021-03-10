Thelma “Toby” Oshuns, 93, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2021, at Montefiore in Beachwood.
Toby was born in Cleveland on Oct. 19, 1927, to Henry and Goldie Lederer. She graduated from John Hay High School.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph, dearest Mother of the late Mindy (Thomas) Marfisi and Bonnie (William) Wulfhoop. Devoted Grandmother of Ginger (Thomas) O’Brien, and the late Charles Marfisi; loving great-grandmother of Dominick and Gia O’ Brien; dear sister of Milton and Elmer Lederer.
A warm, kind and loving woman, Toby served as a secretary to Rabbi David L. Genuth of Temple Beth El for over 40 years. She loved her job at the Sun Press as an ad taker/typist, and also playing mahjong with her best friend the late Elvira D’Amico and the rest of the club.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.