Judith Oskowski (nee Chajmovic), 73, passed away Aug. 27, 2021, in Cleveland. Judith was the beloved mother of Sharon Kantarovich and David (Maureen) Oskowski; loving sister of Paul (Nina)Chajmovic; grandmother of Aaron, Gabrielle, Sarah and Alex; cherished aunt; cousin; sister-in-law and dearest friend to so many. Judith was predeceased by her husband, Leonard, and parents, Alex and Millie Chrabry.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Sinai Cemetery, 6576 White Road in Mayfield.
Due to COVID-19, the family will observe shiva privately.