Richard N. Oster, 86, of Sarasota, Fla. (formerly of Solon), passed away July 6, 2022.
Born in 1936 in Cleveland to Mollie and Max Oster (now deceased), Richard graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and Purdue University. He was a member of the Shaker Heights 100, and was involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Richard loved fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nancy R.; children, Terri (Mark Fishman) of Sarasota, Andrew (Robyn Novick) of Solon and Michael (Laura Swoyer) of Westminster, Vt.; and grandchildren, Gillian (Austin Hood), Jocelyn, Elian, Aryeh and Asher. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Phyllis Lockshin.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. July 28 at the Community Mausoleum at Lake View Cemetery. Interment for immediate family only. Family will receive visitors from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. July 28 at 5635 Saddle Lane in Solon.
Contributions can be made to www2.jdrf.org or the Tidewell Foundation, 3550 S. Tamiami Tr., Sarasota, FL, 34239.