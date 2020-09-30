Fannie Ozan (nee Platt), 96½, of Cleveland, passed away Sept. 29, 2020, in Columbus.
Born Dec. 28. 1923, in Indianapolis, she graduated from high school and then moved later moved to Cleveland in 1946. She lived in Cleveland for 67 years. Fannie was a devoted mother and wife, and loved playing bridge, dancing, meeting new friends and traveling with her family. She remained active well into her 90th year, when she moved into her senior community of Brookdale at Trillium Crossing.
Fannie is survived by her loving daughters, Randi Ozan-Costanzo (Scott) of Dublin and Robin Ozan of Queens, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Clyde, and her parents, Phillip and Rose Platt; along with sisters, Rebecca Levin, Sara Bernstein and Sophia Kaye, and brothers, Benny and Sam Platt.
She will be missed by so many.
Funeral services will be held Oct. 2 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Fannie can be made to the Columbus Food Pantry.