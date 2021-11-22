Paul H. Ozan, dearly beloved husband of Marilyn Ozan (nee Levine) and the late Sue Ozan; devoted father of Philip (Karen) Ozan, Kevin and Jodi Ozan and step-father of Debbie Turek and Rick Ritt; loving grandfather of Steven (Jennie), Kyle, Ryan, Matthew, Blake, Max, Manning and Mya; loving great grandfather of two; dear brother Gerald (Joan) Ozan (both deceased) and Teddy Ozan (deceased) (wife Harriet).
Services will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Rd., Solon, Tuesday, November 23 at 1 p.m. To view the service Wednesday, November 24, please go to YouTube and search Paul Ozan Funeral Service.
The family will receive friends at the residence, 461 Rosebury Ct., Mayfield Hts. immediately following services Tuesday until 4:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.
Contributions are suggested to the Cleveland Sight Center or the City of Hope P.O. Box 513477, Los Angeles, CA 90051-3477.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BKBMC.com for the Ozan family.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.